Schools warned of action if they fail to vaccinate students against Covid

A representative image.

Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah has asked the relevant provincial officials to take punitive action against the schools in the province that fail to vaccinate all of their students against the coronavirus infection.

The chief secretary passed on the instructions to this effect on Wednesday while chairing a meeting at the Sindh Secretariat to review the ongoing campaign in the province to inoculate people against the coronavirus infection.

He said that warning notices would also be issued to the deputy commissioners if they failed to meet the vaccination target in their respective jurisdictions. The meeting was briefed that so far 16,175,000 people in Sindh had received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccination that accounted for 46 per cent portion of the population of Sindh. Some, 1,600,000 people (30 per cent of the population of the province) had received both the doses of the coronavirus vaccine. The meeting was told that some 282,000 students of government schools and 82,000 children of private schools in Sindh had received the Covid-19 vaccine.