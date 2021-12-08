KMU launch research project on oral cancer

PESHAWAR: Khyber Medical University (KMU), Sheffield University UK, and Higher Education Commission (HEC), Islamabad, jointly launched a Rs100 million project for research on oral cancer.

The project will be completed in three years during which data on oral cancer patients will be collected and researched, said a press release.

The project was formally inaugurated in the senate hall of KMU. Prof. Dr. Ziaul Haq, vice- chancellor KMU was the chief guest, whereas Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Gandapur Registrar KMU, Dr. Asif Ali Principal Investigator from Pakistan for the project and director KMU-IPDM Dr. Asif Ali, Dr. Ali Khurram (Sheffield University) Principal Investigator from UK and Dr. Muhammad Salman Khan Co-Principal Investigator UET Peshawar were present at the occasion.

While addressing the function, Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq said that it was an honor for us to get this project after competing with other universities in the country. He said that KMU is the only university in the province that has secured research projects worth millions of rupees in a short span of time.