Students council sworn in

Islamabad : Student council’s oath-taking ceremony was held at Wellington branch of Roots International Schools and colleges (RISC) in an effort to encourage young individuals to regularize the student body and become responsible citizens, says a press release.

All the students of Student Council vowed under oath that they will be active and responsible members and will abide by the laws made by the by the school and the managing body to guarantee themselves and the student body, a better campus life. The students promised to strive for the betterment of not only the school but the betterment of the society in general.

Chairman federal board of intermediate and secondary, Qaiser Alam and president Pakistan Bait ul Mal Malik Zaheer Abbas grace the occasion as a guest of honour and inducted the Campus’s Head boy and Head girl as well as the Executive Council Members of all clubs and societies established within the school system. After administering the oath, the guest of honours along with CEO, Roots International Walid Mushtaq awarded sashes and badges to members of the council which were received with immense pride and diligence.

The guest of honour congratulated and advised the students to work with responsibility and honesty and to uphold these honourable positions with integrity, described the college elections as a platform for the council to learn how to maintain discipline, interact with their peers and aid their fellow students, also emphasised on leadership and determination of the youth to make a revolutionary change in Pakistan, further emphasised the importance of upholding these official positions and respecting the roles that they have promised.

CEO, RISC Walid Mushtaq thanked the guests and said their presence not only motivated the young students but it would also encourage them to take steps which will be beneficial in their educational and societal growth. He affirmed that RISC looks forward to establish a very close working relationship with their organizations by signing an MoU of strategic collaborations.