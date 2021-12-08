Dr Ijaz to head Rehmatalil Aalmeen Authority

Islamabad : Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed noted Islamic scholar and educationist Dr Ijaz Akram as the chairman of the high powered National Rehmatalil Aalmeen Authority (NRA) formed to counter narratives of Islamophobia and propaganda against Islam and Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

The authority will function under the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Islamabad.

Dr Ijaz is a prominent scholar of religion and comparative religious studies with teaching experience in the world over universities.

Also, the prime minister, in order to seek advice and guidance of esteemed international and national scholars on ‘Seerat’, constituted ten members advisory council comprising of Hamza Yusuf, Dr. Sayyed Hussain Nasr, Muhammad Faghfoorey, Dr. Joseph Lumbard, Waleed al Ansari, Dr. Anees Ahmed, Dr. Atta ur Rehman, Barrister Nusret Majid, Dr. Basit Koshul and Dr. Sahibzada Sajid Rehman.

As a Patron-in-Chief of this noble initiative, Prime Minister is directly supervising the authority as he is calling meetings of NRA around three times a week and making all out efforts to highlight tolerance, ethical behaviour, rule of law, respect to minority, kind and respectful attitude towards women and character building in line with ‘seerat’ of dearest Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him). There are six thematic members of NRA which will work in areas like Research, International Linkages, role of media, redefining curriculum, outreach and social justice and its progress is reviewed every week by PM himself.