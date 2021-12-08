Not-so-petty crimes

This is to draw the attention of the authorities to the increase in street crimes in Faisal Town, Lahore. These crimes are creating problems for people. No one's life and property is safe, but the police seem to be doing nothing about it.

The biggest causes of street crimes are unemployment, poverty, and illiteracy. Other factors include lawlessness, backwardness and double standards of society. The government should take serious steps to control these crimes. It should also work to reduce unemployment and impart better education. Only a multipronged strategy can check these crimes. Otherwise the situation will only get worse.

Qamar Ishaq

Lahore