Not-so-petty crimes

This is to draw the attention of the authorities to the increase in street crimes in Faisal Town, Lahore. These crimes are creating problems for people. No one's life and property is safe, but the police seem to be doing nothing about it.
The biggest causes of street crimes are unemployment, poverty, and illiteracy. Other factors include lawlessness, backwardness and double standards of society. The government should take serious steps to control these crimes. It should also work to reduce unemployment and impart better education. Only a multipronged strategy can check these crimes. Otherwise the situation will only get worse.
Qamar Ishaq
Lahore
Human development is crucial for the welfare of people. It is an investment aimed at building an educated and healthy...
In the 2018 general election, a number of people put their faith in Imran Khan, hoping for some positive change in the...
People have been active in condemning the brutal attack on a Sri Lankan citizen on social media. A number of political...
Unfortunately, gas is only available to most households three times a day. As if this wasn’t bad enough, many people...
This refers to the letter ‘Wages of sin’ by Abdul Hafeez Korai . The writer’s observation that the government's...
This refers to the article ‘A depleting rupee’s appeal’ by Senator Rehman Malik. The article wonderfully...