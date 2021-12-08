Pakistan to press hard for victory: Sajid

ISLAMABAD: Off-spinner Sajid Khan, who returned with the best Test innings figures of 6-35 against Bangladesh on the fourth day of Dhaka Test, Tuesday said that Pakistan were pressing hard for a win.

“We have been told to bowl heart out in an effort to get result in two possible days and that is what we are doing. We are making sure that we keep Bangladesh under pressure. We have been successful in reducing hosts to 76-7.”

The right-arm spinner hoped to dismiss Bangladesh cheaply in both innings.

“We would definitely go for a win when the play resumes early Wednesday. Though almost three days of play have been lost, we would go for a win by bowling all out Bangladesh twice on the final day.”

Sajid praised Nauman Ali for boasting his morale. “He is a senior partner and kept me guiding throughout my stay at the wicket.”