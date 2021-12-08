E-procurement pilot project started

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways on Tuesday launched a pilot project of e-procurement system to ensure transparency in process of award of contracts, a statement said.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the railways and Tejari Pakistan has been signed to execute the pilot project.

“Start of e-procurement by railways is encouraging as billions of rupees are involved in projects and routine procurement,” said federal minister for Railways Muhammad Azam Khan Swati.

The government is focusing on accountability and transparency, and has taken measures towards e-governance, he added.

Minister Swati said Pakistan Railways has initiated working to make procurement processes transparent, efficient, and easy as per good governance and digital Pakistan vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Commenting on the agreement, Syed Usman Hassan, general manager at Tejari Pakistan, said his company offers e-procurement solutions and is serving clients in public and private sector such as National Highway Authority, Pakistan Petroleum Limited, United Bank Limited, Punjab Skills Development Fund, Orient Petroleum Limited, and Pearl Continental and Marriot Hotels. Senior officials from both organizations were also present on the occasion.