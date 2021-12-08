NAB organises walk to mark day against corruption

To mark International Anti-Corruption Day under the United Nations Convention Against Corruption, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi organised an awareness walk on Tuesday.

Carrying banners inscribed with slogans against corruption, the participants walked on the road from the Chunky Monkey amusement park to A K Khan Park at Sea View. Director General NAB Karachi Dr Najaf Quli Mirza led the walk, which was attended by a large number of people from all walks of life.

Mirza extended gratitude to the participants and highlighted the importance of public awareness of the adverse effects of corruption. He said the NAB Karachi had geared up its operations against corruption and had been performing exceptionally well from the past few years. Under the dynamic vision and guidance of Chairman NAB retired Justice Javed Iqbal, NAB Karachi had remained successful in achieving the confidence of the public at large.

He said a heavy responsibility lay on the shoulders of the youth to become part of the struggle to root out corruption. NAB had formed character-building societies at schools, colleges and universities with the spirit to raise awareness among the students against corruption, he said, adding that the teachers should also play their role actively to eliminate the menace of corruption, nepotism and favoritism from the society.

Mirza appreciated the role of the media, especially in the field of investigative journalism that had exposed several cases of corruption. He said all segments of the society would have to join hands and take forward the mission of NAB to make Pakistan corruption-free.