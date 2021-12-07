PM okays concept plan for Indus Basin’s ecological restoration

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday accorded in-principle approval to the concept plan of ‘Ecological Restoration of the Indus Basin for a climate-resilient future, envisaging conservation, pollution controlling steps in up-stream, Indus plain and the Indus River Basin downstream.

While the concept plan comprises conservation and pollution control measures to be taken up-stream, Indus plain and downstream of the Indus River Basin, a detailed plan will be completed within four months to provide the vision and an action-based framework to integrate current initiatives and develop new initiatives to fill the gaps.

The Prime Minister presided over the 4th meeting of the Committee on Climate Change here and was briefed that air pollution started from November, the driest month that affected most areas of Punjab.

Moreover, the meeting was informed that violations of the Indus Water Treaty had adversely impacted the bio-diversity of the Indus River Basin in Pakistan. Negative impacts on Indus River Basin include reduction in crop yields, water shortage, hot and dry spells and extreme flooding and loss of biodiversity in the country.

Prime Minister emphasized long-term planning for urban areas where environmental issues including loss of green cover, sewerage treatment, solid waste management and air pollution need an immediate solution.

He contended that climate change adaptation measures are required to provide a safe environment to coming generations. He said that the PTI government’s ‘Clean & Green Pakistan’ initiative was launched by our youth to provide a clean future.

Prime Minister highlighted that Pakistan’s contribution to global environmental pollution sources has been negligible but the impacts of climate change are huge for Pakistan. He added that ‘Pakistan is not part of the problem yet we want to be part of the solution’.

The meeting also accorded approval for Concept Proposal for ‘Nature Policy-Based Budgetary Support’ by the World Bank that will accelerate innovative Green Financing for development projects in the country. Earlier, SAPM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam updated the meeting on the participation of Pakistan in Conference of Parties (COPs) 26 held in Glasgow recently.

It was informed that the international community highly acknowledged Pakistan’s 10 billion Tree Tsunami program and environmental conservation programs. The forum told that the Pakistani delegation comprising only 8 delegates participated in 25 side events, held more than 50 bilateral meetings and signed several MoUs with developed countries during COPs 26.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Omar Ayub Khan, Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Fawad Ahmed, Syed Fakhar Imam, Ch. Moonis Elahi, SAPM Malik Amin Aslam, Dr Shehbaz Gill, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan, Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khurshid, Minister of State Zartaj Gul, Senator Faisal Javed, Minister for Climate Change Sindh Muhammad Ismail Rahoo, and senior representatives of the United Nations and World Bank.