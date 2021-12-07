Police still clueless about monocle stolen from Quaid’s statue

MULTAN: Vehari police remained clueless to the theft of monocle of Quaid-i-Azam’s statue and said the matter was under investigation after passing of two days, police said Monday. The Multan Commissioner’s Office ordered for buying new monocles for the statue.

Earlier, unidentified thieves stole glasses from the statue of Quaid-i-Azam installed inside Deputy Commissioner Vehari’s office. The theft occurred on December 4 when the thieves stole monocles from the statue.

After the issue came to light on social media, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and summoned a report from the Multan commissioner. The chief minister also directed relevant authorities to arrest culprits involved in the incident. He also ordered the district administration to reinstall glasses on Quaid’s statue.