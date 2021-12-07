Katrina, Vicky’s wedding begins today

MUMBAI: Soon-to-be newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal flew out of Mumbai on Monday to Rajasthan where they will marry this week. Katrina Kaif, all dressed up in an ochre sharara, waved to the paparazzi that had waited outside her home all day to photograph her.

Vicky Kaushal was dressed in a similarly coloured shirt. Both actors were accompanied by their family and other members of their entourages. The wedding and preceding festivities will take place at the Six Senses Resort, FortBarwara in Sawai Madhopur; the ‘Sangeet’ and ‘Mehendi’ will be held on today and tomorrow (Dec 7 and 8) and the wedding itself on Thursday (Dec 9).

Katrina later reached the venue. Paparazzi snapped Katrina’s car entering the venue on Monday evening. Honk Kong born Katrina has seven siblings. Her father is a Kashmiri Muslim whose name is Mohammad Kaif; while her mother is of British origin whose name is Suzanne Turcott.

Katrina was born on July 16, 1983, while Vicky’s birthdate is May 16, 1988. Katrina and Vicky's dating life has been a hush-hush affair, much like their wedding, which will reportedly have a number of SOPs in order to keep the privacy of the couple intact.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have rarely been spotted together and have never addressed dating rumours. However, there is an evidence to suggest that it might have started over a coffee. Circa 2018: During an episode of Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan 6, Katrina Kaif said that she would "look good with Vicky Kaushal on screen." A few episodes later, Vicky Kaushal appeared to faint when he was told about Katrina's statement during the show by Karan Johar.

Back in 2019, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif trended big time after they were spotted at a dinner date in Mumbai. Photos from the date went insanely viral on social media. In terms of work, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in ‘Tiger 3’ with co-star Salman Khan. She was last seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, alongside Akshay Kumar. She will also star in Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The actress will also feature in ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar and it will be written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Sardar Udham, which opened to stellar reviews. The National Award winning actor will next be seen in Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's biopic. The actor has also signed another film with ‘Uri’ director Aditya Dhar, in which he will also be seen playing the role of the Mahabharata character Ashwatthama. The actor has starred in hit films like ‘Uri’: ‘The Surgical Strike’, ‘Sanju’, and ‘Lust Stories’, to name a few.