Loadshedding protested in Karak

KARAK: Khattak Zalmi, a local rights organisation, staged a protest rally against power unscheduled load-shedding across the district.The protesters, led by the president of the body Khalid Khattak here on Monday, marched through different areas of the city and turned into a public meeting at Saddam Chowk.

The speakers, including Khalid Khattak, Dr Akhlaq, Shah Jahan and others, condemned the hours-long unscheduled loadshedding in the district on a daily basis. They said that Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) was observing prolonged power suspension in the name of faults in the system.

The speakers regretted that inflated monthly power bills had been sent to the consumers and demanded that the reading of power meters must be done on a regular basis. They set a 24-hour deadline for taking corrective measures and decided that after the deadline, they would besiege the power grid station.Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner, Karak, Hamid Iqbal and Deputy Director Pesco Sajid Khan negotiated with the representatives of the protestors. Later, the protesters dispersed peacefully.