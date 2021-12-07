Five injured in rivals’ firing

LAHORE: Around five people were injured after two rival groups clashed with each other over setting up of a vendor stall in Raiwind City Model Bazaar on Monday. A man had set up a stall which annoyed a group who removed it, which led to firing between two groups. As a result, five people got injuries. They were identified as Asif, Waseem Khan, Adil, Shahzad and Shan. They were shifted to hospital.

PROTEST: Family members and relatives of a victim, who died after he got a wrong injection at a private clinic, staged a protest and held doctor responsible for his death. The victim identified as Salman was suffering from stomach ailment. He went to a clinic in Nizamabad where a doctor administered him an injection. His condition deteriorated and later he died. Police shifted the body to morgue.