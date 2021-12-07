Minister grieved over martyrdom of army officers

LAHORE: Minister for Revenue Muhammad Anwar has expressed deep grief over the crash of army helicopter in Siachen. He has extended sympathies to the bereaved families of martyred Major Irfan Bercha and Major Raja Zeshan Jahanzeb and prayed may Almighty Allah grant courage and solace to them to bear the irreparable loss. Major Irfan Bercha and Major Raja Zeshan Jahanzeb have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty and nation is proud of them, he added.