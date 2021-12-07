UK’s gender pay gap barely shifts since mid-1990s

LONDON: Britain’s gender pay gap remains wide and has barely narrowed over the last 25 years, according to a study published on Monday that blamed "deep-seated social norms".
The report by the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) found the average working-age woman in the UK earned 40 percent less than her male counterpart in 2019. This broad gap in average pay is due to fewer women being in paid work at all compared to male counterparts, while some of those that are employed do fewer hours per week than men.
Kiev: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the country’s eastern frontline on Monday, as fears in Kiev...
AL-FAW, Iraq: On the banks of the Shatt al-Arab waterway, Iraqi fishermen live in constant fear of arrest by Iranian...
LUMAJANG, Indonesia: Indonesia’s Mount Semeru spewed more ash on Monday, hampering the search for survivors as the...
WASHINGTON: The United States and allies sounded the alarm on Monday over reports the Ethiopian government has...
LONDON: British novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah on Monday received his medal as winner of this year’s Nobel Prize for...
BAGHDAD: Four Iraqi Kurdish peshmerga fighters were killed in an attack blamed on the Islamic State group, a security...