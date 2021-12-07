Four Iraqi Kurdish fighters killed in attack blamed on IS

BAGHDAD: Four Iraqi Kurdish peshmerga fighters were killed in an attack blamed on the Islamic State group, a security official said on Monday, the third such assault in less than two weeks.
Five other peshmerga fighters were wounded in the violence late Sunday in northern Iraq that targeted an outpost north of Kirkuk, the source said. Kurdish army forces confirmed the deadly attack but did not say how peshmerga fighters were killed in wounded, in a statement accusing IS of responsibility.
