APMA appeals to all faiths to unite for rule of law, justice

Islamabad: Former Minister for National Harmony and Chairman All Pakistan Minorities Alliance (APMA),

Dr. Paul Jacob Bhatti has appealed all faiths to unite together for the assurance of rule of law, justice, and writ of the state in order to promote Jinnah’s Pakistan with his basic principles of faith, unity, and discipline.

In a statement here on Sunday, he urged to find ways to unite the diverse faith together for peaceful and harmonious coexistence without any fear in the homeland.

He said for this purpose, APMA is holding a conference titled “Unity in Diversity” on Tuesday to fix the challenges the minorities are encountering and provide an opportunity to promote understanding between the Muslim community and minorities in the country.

He said the main objective of the conference is to identify the root cause of division among the people of diverse faith and spread the message of peace and love through the platform of APMA.

He informed Special Representative to the Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony and the Middle East and Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Abdul Kabir Azad, Maulana Tariq Jameel, Pir Naqeeb ur Rehman, Bishop Humphrey, and David Albert will be amongst the main speakers.

"Religious scholars from Muslim, Christian, Hindu, Sikh communities, parliamentarians, human activists, diplomats, and business community members from Sialkot will attend the event," he added.