Kishwar’s Buri Aurat Ki Doosri Katha receives high accolade

Islamabad: It is over two years now that the COVID-19 hit people all over the world. And those were, and still are the most testing times as the pandemic continues to raise its ugly head like a monster, changing its face again and again not ready to be tamed.

People were infected and affected in many forms, economically, physically, socially, mentally, and emotionally. To put it simply, these are the traumatic times.

But Kishwar Nahid, the famous poet, writer, columnist and women rights activist, who herself underwent physical and emotional agony when she also got infected by the virus, in an entirely different way!

While confined to her room with nobody to take care of her except one servant (who very sadly took brutal advantage of the situation) she got physically weak but her mind and soul lifted to new heights as she quietly observed the world from different dimensions.

While people have been reading her columns and poetry in leading newspaper (Jang) she was quietly penning down her thoughts, feelings and emotions and when the book came out, many was surprised. Pleasantly indeed! The formal book launching ceremony organized by the Indus Forum of Writers & Intellectuals (IFWI) in collaboration with the National Press Club (NPC) in Islamabad on Friday evening, was expected to be a well-attended event.

But the number of people, enthusiasts in fact, who turned up was unusual and the seating arrangements (without COVID SOPs obviously except the first row) became inadequate. Quite a few guests were seen standing in the space that was reserved actually for serving tea at the end of the function.

There were many who were keen to express their thoughts and experiences about Kishwar Nahid and her works included but because of paucity of time not only the number of speakers were restricted but they were asked to be precise in their deliberations and not to infringe on the time reserved for others! Surprisingly almost everyone adhered to the ‘request’!

It was indeed heartening to see a large number of young men and women, apparently students from different universities, who listened to the speeches intently and were generous in their appreciation. And evidently it was the short talk given by Kishwar Nahid herself that these young men and women liked the most. They were clearly awed by the struggle of Kishwar Nahid and the blunt and unflinching determination she put up while explaining the challenges she confronted as a woman to emerge as a strong person in a society like ours.

It was also pleasant to see these young men and women in particular and others in general buying the book, many sifting through the pages there and then.

Dr Amina Bibi set the programme rolling as she read a paper she had prepared for the occasion. And then the lucky ones, who were chosen to spoke took their turn one after the other, including Zafarullah Khan, Dr Nazir Mehmood, Haris Khaleeq, Wajahat Masood, Nelofar Iqbal, famous painter Fauzia Minallah, the President of the NPC, Shakeel Anjum, the PPP Senator Ms Krishna Kumari and finally the General Secretary of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) Nasir Zaidi.

Dr Qasim Bughio, the convener of the Indus Forum of Writers and Intellectuals, moderated the whole programme.