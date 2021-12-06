Islamabad women gala ends on high note

Islamabad: The Islamabad Women Gala 2021 concluded on a high note at the F-9 Fatima Jinnah Park here on Sunday.

Titled ‘Be Pakistani, Buy Pakistani’ to promote products made by women at home, the two days event was organised by the Islamabad Capital Territory administration in collaboration with NGO Let's Grow Together, Jang Media Group and Digital Umbrella.

Around 130 stalls were put up selling homemade handicrafts, wall hangings, shawls, handbags, cushion covers, clothes, decoration items, jewellery, lamps, vases, organic beauty products, footwear, paintings, snacks, and other food items.

The weekend festival was meant for families only, while entry to it was free. Women and families turned up in large numbers amid pleasant weather caused by morning showers.

The organisers and stallholders declared the people’s response to the event overwhelming and said it would help further the cause of women’s development through empowerment.

They said the event meant to support products and businesses by women would promote the talents of local artisans and contribute to the growth of local businesses and the economy.

The stallholders called for the holding of more and more such events for their development. They also urged the people to shop from small businesses, especially women’s, to help fulfil their dreams to do something tangible for themselves, their families, and the country.

The visitors appreciated the items sold by women due to their good quality and uniqueness and said the stuff could fetch good money internationally through government patronage.

They said they interacted with women entrepreneurs and craftspersons about their work and bought stuff to encourage them, and overall, it was fun to attend the event with family members.

The children accompanying parents appreciated attractions like face and canvas painting, pot making, clay crafts, card making, slime making, and jumping castle. An award was given away to the best stall selected by a jury.