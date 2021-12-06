Weekend perfect after early showers

Islamabad: The residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi woke up to a perfect weekend on Sunday morning: it's pleasantly cold, windy and overcast with patchy drizzle. The showers fell on Saturday night as well.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, two millimetres of rainfall was reported in Islamabad's Saidpur and Zero Point areas and one millimetre in Golra area, and one millimetre in Rawalpindi's Chaklala area.

Islamabad recorded a minimum temperature of eight degrees Celsius (84% humidity).

Though the light rain was followed by a bright, sunny day, the weather stayed pleasant prompting people to drive out for snacks and hot drinks and soups, shopping and hiking, and hang out with friends and family members in parks and at their homes till night.

The weathermen said the weather would be cold and dry in most parts of the country on Monday with smog or fog intensifying in plain areas of Punjab in the morning and at night. They said light rain with snowfall on hills was expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and adjoining hilly areas.