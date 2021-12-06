Weekend perfect after early showers

Islamabad: The residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi woke up to a perfect weekend on Sunday morning: it's pleasantly cold, windy and overcast with patchy drizzle. The showers fell on Saturday night as well.
According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, two millimetres of rainfall was reported in Islamabad's Saidpur and Zero Point areas and one millimetre in Golra area, and one millimetre in Rawalpindi's Chaklala area.
Islamabad recorded a minimum temperature of eight degrees Celsius (84% humidity).
Though the light rain was followed by a bright, sunny day, the weather stayed pleasant prompting people to drive out for snacks and hot drinks and soups, shopping and hiking, and hang out with friends and family members in parks and at their homes till night.
The weathermen said the weather would be cold and dry in most parts of the country on Monday with smog or fog intensifying in plain areas of Punjab in the morning and at night. They said light rain with snowfall on hills was expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and adjoining hilly areas.
Rawalpindi: The Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority Tariq Mehmood Murtaza on Sunday said that the construction...
Rawalpindi: A welcome party for girl students was arranged here at Jinnah Institute of Informatics and Commerce....
Islamabad: Former Minister for National Harmony and Chairman All Pakistan Minorities Alliance ,Dr. Paul Jacob Bhatti...
Islamabad: It is over two years now that the COVID-19 hit people all over the world. And those were, and still are the...
Rawalpindi: The increase in property valuation by the Federal Board of Revenue is grossly excessive and unacceptable,...
Islamabad: The residents of the federal capital still await recovery of their millions of rupees as the Islamabad...