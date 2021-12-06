Mian Iftikhar sees crushing defeat for PTI in LG polls

NOWSHERA: Awami National Party (ANP) secretary general Mian Iftikhar Hussain on Sunday said that candidates fielded by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would face a crushing defeat in the upcoming local government elections.

Speaking at a meeting held in connection with the local government election in Pabbi-2, Nowshera, he said that selectors had imposed incapable rulers on the nation, who destroyed every institution in the country. He said that masses were faced with an unprecedented price-hike and unemployment owing to the flawed policies of incompetent government.

The candidates, he added, were not even ready to contest elections with PTI symbol bat.

Mian Iftikhar said that they established nine universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during its tenure but the PTI government was so incapable that it could not run them smoothly.

He said all the universities in KP were faced with financial as well as administrative and academic crises.

He said the PTI leadership was blaming previous governments and the coronavirus pandemic to hide its failures. The PTI government presented a glaring example of failures, he maintained.

He criticised the federal government for not allocating the pledged amount for the merged districts. He said that at the time of merger promises had been made with the people of Fata but now they were ignored.

He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been deprived of its rights due to the flawed policies of the PTI government. He also lashed out at the National Accountability Bureau for its selective accountability against the leaders of opposition parties while giving clean chits to ruling elites.

He alleged that the PTI ministers were involved in massive corruption but the NAB could not dare to file cases against them.

All mafias, including sugar, wheat flour and medicines, he said, were part of the PTI government. He added that this government had multiplied the miseries of the poor.