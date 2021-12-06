Navy end WAPDA’s volleyball rule

LAHORE: Navy finally endws WAPDA’s hegemony by winning the final of the National Senior Men’s Volleyball Championship at the Punjab Sports Gymnasium Hall here on Saturday night.

Navy won the final with the score being 3-1 (25-16, 22-25, 25-20, 25-21).

Though Navy wrapped up the final in four setters, they faced good opposition from the defending champions WAPDA in every set.

WAPDA had already tasted defeat at the hands of PAF in one of the quarterfinal stage matches.

Navy received a cheque of Rs1 million, while Wapda pocketed Rs600,000. PAF received Rs400,000 for finishing third.

PAF beat Army 3-1 in the third position match on Saturday.