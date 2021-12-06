PVL mulls holding six-team franchise league: Yaqoob

ISLAMABAD: On the heels of the successful organisation of the 52nd Engro National Senior Men’s Volleyball Championship, the Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) is planning the first 20-day league after Ramazan where Asia’s best will be seen in action.

Talking to ‘The News’, Chairman PVF Chaudhary Yaqoob said that the national championship that concluded with an exciting win of Navy over Wapda, has infused a fresh wave of interest among the youth for the game.

“This interest and exceptional support showed by the youth and volleyball fans from all over the country would be tapped in the best possible way. We are going to hold the first-ever volleyball franchise league on the pattern of cricket league just after Ramazan.”

Sharing initial details about the league, Ch Yaqoob said that the first edition will be of 20 days duration. “We are planning to hold the league on two centers-in Sialkot and then the next ten days in Islamabad. We have some exciting plans for the league. Those who have any doubts must have seen the National Championship live on Geo TV. The Championship has injected fresh interest in the game of volleyball. We want to cash the interest of youth and would make all-out efforts to make volleyball one of the top two sports in the country. We are well on our way to achieving that target.”

The PVF currently is in touch to lure sponsors for the League and is getting favourable response. “To start with, six teams League will be launched. These teams will be named after major cities of the country. Our efforts will be to give each team a delicate balance to give the league a competitive look.

‘The News’ has learned that the PVF with help of sponsors plans to invest around Rs100 million on the first edition of the league that would include a sum of Rs 10 million for each of the six franchise teams to pick a few players from abroad.

“Some leading Asian players have already shown interest to be part of the first-ever volleyball league in Pakistan. It is just a matter of time now as we are all set to host it just after coming to Ramazan. Instead of making it a one-month league, we have decided to make the inaugural edition a 20-day event” Ch Yaqoob said.

The PVF chairman hoped that the League would be a big boost for the game and to generate further interest of youth in volleyball.

“No one should have any doubt that Pakistan volleyball team is one of the best in Asia. We have proved that with a resounding success at the Asian level. A further improvement in the standard would definitely help us to become a force at the world level. Our aim is to qualify for the Olympics. The League will definitely help us achieve that. Look at the emergence of the Navy. The team has dethroned Wapda. More such events will help us unearth fresh talent also.”