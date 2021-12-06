Buzdar grieved over AC’s death

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the murder of Assistant Commissioner Jhang Imran Jaffer in a firing incident in the precinct of Langrana police station.
The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family of late AC. While taking notice of the firing incident, Usman Buzdar sought a report from IG Police and directed the immediate arrest of the accused and an investigation report of this tragic incident should be submitted to the CM office.
