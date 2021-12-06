 
Monday December 06, 2021
Tunisian president sacks two consuls, orders audits

By AFP
December 06, 2021

Tunis: The Tunisian presidency on Sunday dismissed the country’s consuls in Paris and Milan and ordered financial audits at the European missions. President Kais Saied "instructed the foreign ministry to proceed with an in-depth financial and administrative check" at the two consulates, an official statement published on Facebook said.

Saied will replace Paris consul general Taher Arbaoui with Ridha Gharsallaoui, who is close to the head of state and had been serving as interior minister. A former national security adviser to the presidency, Gharsallaoui was named minister on July 29, taking over from former premier Hichem Mechichi, who held the portfolio.