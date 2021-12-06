Tunisian president sacks two consuls, orders audits

Tunis: The Tunisian presidency on Sunday dismissed the country’s consuls in Paris and Milan and ordered financial audits at the European missions. President Kais Saied "instructed the foreign ministry to proceed with an in-depth financial and administrative check" at the two consulates, an official statement published on Facebook said.
Saied will replace Paris consul general Taher Arbaoui with Ridha Gharsallaoui, who is close to the head of state and had been serving as interior minister. A former national security adviser to the presidency, Gharsallaoui was named minister on July 29, taking over from former premier Hichem Mechichi, who held the portfolio.
Washington: Bob Dole, who battled back from severe injuries in World War II to become a five-term US senator and the...
BEIJING: China has released a five-year action plan on improving rural living environment amid the bid to promote...
SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 552 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, the Ministry of Health said in a press release. Of...
Nicosia: A Syrian man is to go on trial in Cyprus for the murder of two foreign women whose bodies were unearthed on...
LISBON: Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa signed on Sunday the decree that formalises the dissolution of...
CAIRO: A Spanish archaeological mission discovered two adjacent tombs in Upper Egypt's Minya Governorate dating back...