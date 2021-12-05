 
Sunday December 05, 2021
Pakistan receives $3 bn from KSA

By Erum Zaidi
December 05, 2021
KARACHI: Pakistan on Saturday received a $3 billion deposit from Saudi Arabia, the prime minister’s finance adviser said, which will help shore up the country’s foreign currency reserves and stabilise the local currency.

“Good news, $3 billion Saudi deposit received by SBP. I want to thank His Excellency Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the kind gesture,” Shaukat Tarin said in a Tweet.