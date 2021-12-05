Number of COVID-19 patients on the rise in ICT

Rawalpindi : The number of patients being tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory has started registering a significant increase, and more alarming is the fact that the positivity rate of the infection is also on the rise.

District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia informed ‘The News’ on Saturday that there is a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases and the positivity of the infection in the federal capital.

It is important that as many as 83 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from ICT in the last two days while in the last week of November, the average number of patients being tested positive per day was around 25 at a positivity rate of well below 0.7 per cent.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Saturday reveals that in the last 24 hours, a total of 43 new patients were tested positive for the illness from ICT and Rawalpindi district while one more patient died of the infection from the federal capital.

Another death due to COVID-19 has taken the death toll from the region to 2177 while the total number of patients so far reported from the region has reached 144,158 on Saturday.

In the last 24 hours, 37 new patients have been registered from the federal capital taking the tally to 107,848 of which 106,563 patients have recovered while the death of another patient due to COVID-19 has taken the death toll from ICT to 958. The number of active cases of the disease from ICT has jumped to 327 on Saturday that was 269 one week back.

Meanwhile, another six patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 36,310 of which 34,974 patients have achieved a cure. No death due to COVID-19 has been reported from the district in the last 24 hours though 1,219 patients belonging to Rawalpindi have already lost their lives due to the illness.

According to the district health department, a total of 117 active cases of the illness were there in the district on Saturday of which 12 patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while 105 were in home isolation.