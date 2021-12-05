Margalla Hills Trail 5 cleanup drive today

Islamabad: The Margalla Hills Trail-5 clean-up drive will be organised on today (Sunday) along with a briefing on the Margalla Hills National Park by the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) in connection with 11th Pakistan Mountain Festival.

The event is being arranged by Development Communications

Network (DEVCOM)-Pakistan) as a part of Pakistan Mountain festival which is an annual flagship event to commemorate United Nation’s International Mountain Day (IMD).

The festival include variety of activities including a live painting competition among the undergraduate and postgraduate students of art and design on December 11 and a painting exhibition to be held on December 7 in collaboration at the Rawalpindi Art Gallery of the Punjab Arts Council.

Third Pakistan Mountain Youth Parliament and launch of the second batch of Pakistan Mountain Ambassadors is scheduled for December 9. A grand daylong event will be organised on December 11 on the International Mountain Day featuring a conference Pakistan Mountains by 2030, a mountain culture show and an exhibition of paintings and display of stalls by organisations.