Dutch envoy rides bicycle to promote clean environment

Islamabad: Ambassador of Netherlands to Pakistan Wouter Plomp rode a bicycle in the Red Zone and became a part of the ongoing efforts to promote cycling culture in the green city of Pakistan.
In his message, he stated, “Every Dutchman rides thousands of kilometres bicycle every year with an aim to help maintain and improve air quality in the country.”
He said the Dutch people go to schools, universities, and offices on bicycles and it is a great thing to help maintain the natural environment. “If we all ride bicycles instead of driving cars then it would help ensure clean air for all of us,” he said. The ambassador also took an early morning walk and went hiking with a couple of Pakistani youngsters on the walking trails in the Margalla Hills.
It is pertinent to mention here that the environmentalists have been urging the concerned authorities to develop cycle lanes on the roads to promote cycling culture in the city.
