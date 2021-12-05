PSCA speeds up one-way violation e-challans

LAHORE: Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has initiated full action against the violation of one-way traffic route.

In this regard, PSCA has increased the e-challan fine for violation of one-way through cameras in accordance with the orders of Lahore High Court. So far e-challan tickets worth Rs 2,000 have been issued to more than 3,000 vehicles including cars, motorcycles, trucks and rickshaws.

On this occasion, Chief Operating Officer M Kamran Khan said that the court orders are being carried out in full compliance.