Students protest against mysterious death of MBBS student

A group of students on Saturday organised a protest, demanding justice for Nosheen Bukhari, a fourth-year MBBS student who was found dead in mysterious circumstances in her hostel room in Chandka Medical College, Larkana on November 24.

The protest was organised by the Progressive Students Federation (PSF), a left-leaning student group, outside the Karachi Press Club. Addressing the protestors, the speakers said the rise in harassment in universities forced the students to take their own lives and it was tantamount to murder.

“After Naila Rind and Nimrata Kumari, another medical student was found dead in a college in Larkana. It was lamentable that the college’s administration has been trying to give the incident a colour of suicide,” Secretary General PSF Wajahat Hussain said.

The participants of the protest also condemned the registration of FIR against 400 students of the University of Sindh for observing the Sindh Culture Day on the campus.

The protesters demanded of the higher authorities to bring the culprits in Nosheen case to justice and withdraw the baseless cases against the Sindh University’s students.

In Hyderabad on Wednesday, members of the Progressive Students Federation staged a demonstration outside the press club. The protesters’ leaders, including Darya Khan Chandio, Sanjha Channa and Ansar Buriro, said educational institutions had become torture cells for students, especially girls.