Disregarding the law

No one has the right to disregard the law of the country. On December 3, a mob in Sialkot lynched the manager of a sports goods factory on allegations of blasphemy. The victim was a Sri Lankan national. Legal action should be taken against the individuals involved in the incident, and perpetrators of this heinous crime should be arrested and brought to justice. Those involved in the incident have actually undermined the religion by taking the law into their hands. All religious scholars should unite in denouncing this act so such a crime may never happen again.

Yaqoob Gill

Lahore