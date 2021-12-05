Disregarding the law

No one has the right to disregard the law of the country. On December 3, a mob in Sialkot lynched the manager of a sports goods factory on allegations of blasphemy. The victim was a Sri Lankan national. Legal action should be taken against the individuals involved in the incident, and perpetrators of this heinous crime should be arrested and brought to justice. Those involved in the incident have actually undermined the religion by taking the law into their hands. All religious scholars should unite in denouncing this act so such a crime may never happen again.
Yaqoob Gill
Lahore
Tax evasion is one of the biggest and oldest economic challenges facing Pakistan. We cannot ensure the achievement of...
Since 2018, inflation has been growing worse. In November, it broke the record of the last 20 months, spiking to 11.5...
A country that fails to improve its educational standards will never be able to prosper. Pakistan lags behind other...
This week, two brutal incidents, inspired by religious extremism, have shocked people across the country. On November...
On November 29, President Alvi’s son signed an MoU with an American company for affordable dental healthcare. This...
Both crime and unemployment are on the rise across the country. A high rate of homicide and suicide has also reported...