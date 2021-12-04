Minhaj takes two-shot lead in Chairman JCSC Open

KARACHI: Rawalpindi’s Minhaj Maqsood continued to impress with his superb recent form as he carded a sizzling round of six-under par 66 to take a two-shot lead going into the final round of the Chairman JCSC Open Golf Championship here at the Karachi Golf Club (KGC) on Friday.

Minhaj, who was also in top gear in last week’s Sindh Governor’s Cup, was in his element in the penultimate round of the Rs10 million championship as he made a series of birdies on his way to the day’s best round. After rounds of 70 and 72 on the first two days, his 66 on Friday helped Minhaj to a 54-hole aggregate of 208 (-8).

Two shots behind him in second place is title favourite Shabbir Iqbal, who carded an impressive round of five-under par 67 to stay in the hunt for a second consecutive title in Karachi, having won the Sindh Governor’s Cup in sensational manner. Shabbir’s aggregate is 210 (-6).

Just one shot behind him in third place is Talib Hussain, who carded 69 in the third round. Talib is followed by Zubair Hussain and Abdul Zahoor.

But it’s the seasoned Matloob Ahmed at 213 (-3) who could give the leaders a run for their money in the final round. Matloob was trailing far behind the leaders in the Governor’s Cup but made a stunning recovery after the turn in the final round as he made two eagles and a series of birdies to almost force a playoff.

Ahmed Baig, another leading contender, is eight shots off the pace at 216. M Khalid, the overnight joint leader, carded 75 and has fallen out of the top ten.

In the amateurs’ category, the big-hitting Saim Shazli played a stunning round of six-under par 66 to share the lead with Yashal Shah (71). The duo is followed by Omar Khalid, who carded 74. Omar is followed by Hamza Shikoh Khan, Cmdre Abdul Rehman, Luqman Satti, M.A Mannan, Sharjeel Imtiaz, Zunair Khan and Cmdre Shahid Masood.

In the ladies’ event, national champion Hamna Amjad carded 77 to win the title by nine srokes. Looking for vital World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points, Hamna and four other girls played from the white tees. Aanya Farooq carded 79 to finish second. Daniya Syed scored 84 and Abiha Syed 85 to take the next two positions.