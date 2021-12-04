 
December 04, 2021
Peshawar

15 injured in road mishap

By APP
December 04, 2021

LAKKI MARWAT: At least 15 people were critically injured when a passenger coach collided with a long vehicle in Gul Baz Dehqan area here on Friday.

Rescue 1122 informed the incident occurred when the passenger van was overtaking another vehicle and collided head-on with a long-vehicle.