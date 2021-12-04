15 injured in road mishap

PESHAWAR: Medical Teaching Institution Hayatabad Medical Complex has started a single additional Covid-19 vaccination...
ISLAMABAD: Former Interior Minister and Chairman of the Institute of Research and Reforms Senator Abdul Rehman Malik...
NOWSHERA: Additional District and Sessions Judge Syed Adnan Shah on Friday dismissed the appeal of Jamaat-e-Islami...
HARIPUR: Pakistan Muslim League-N provincial president Amir Muqam has asked the ECP to implement the laws equally on...
PESHAWAR: Anti-Narcotics Force Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recovered 94.73 kilogram heroine, 11.06 kilogram Ice and 1014.858...
HARIPUR: Tehrik district Tanawal chief Dr Abdul Rauf on Friday said the Tanoli tribespeople belonging to the three...