CS says youth to be equipped under employment programme

PESHAWAR: Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash has said that under KP Youth Employment Programme, the youth should be empowered by providing basic, intermediate and advanced level skills in information technology and linking them with employment opportunities.

The chief secretary expressed these views while presiding over a meeting regarding the establishment of Citizen Facilitation Centers and Special Technology Zones here on Friday.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Science and Technology and Information Technology (ST&IT) Dr Amber and Managing Director IT Board Dr Ali Mahmood.

Dr Ali Mahmood said that steps were being taken to promote information technology in the province and added that youth would be empowered by imparting IT-related skills to them.He further said that citizen facilitation centers would be set up to facilitate easy access of citizens to public services. On the occasion, Secretary ST& IT Dr Amber apprised the meeting that citizen facilitation centers would provide integrated access to a number of services to public including issuing of domicile certificate, route permit, driving license, arms license,

death certificate, birth certificate, divorce/marriage certificates, affidavit, provision of character certificate, payment of challan and fine, registration of vehicles.

The chief secretary directed the ST&IT Department to take concrete measures for promotion of IT and said that establishment of STZs would play a key role in improving the economy in the province and providing employment opportunities to youth.