Rain, snowfall predicted in upper KP

PESHAWAR: After a long dry spell, weather pundits have predicted rain and snowfall in upper parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Saturday (today) night.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, a weak westerly weather system is likely to enter upper parts of the country and likely to persist until Sunday.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain with snowfall over the hills is expected in upper KP during Saturday night and Sunday.

Rain-wind-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected in Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Malakand, Buner, Shangla, Swat, Chitral, Upper and Lower Dir, Hangu, Kohat, Orakzai, Kurram, Peshawar on Sunday.

Light showers are also expected in Haripur, Swat, Mardan, Nowshera, Karak and Kohat on Saturday night and Sunday. Snowfall is also expected in Galiyat, Naran, Kaghan, Chitral, Dir, Swat on Sunday.

The wet spell may cause gradual fall of the night temperature. Due to expected rain and snowfall, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an alert and advisory to the district administration to take all precautionary measures to avoid/ minimize human losses and damage to property.

All concerned authorities are directed to take safety measures, including informing tourists about weather forecasts, ensuring availability of emergency services/ staff, machinery and other resources.

In case of any occurrence, share updates with Pesco and PDMA and remain vigilant in restoring road links.

The Met office has predicted routine rains during the months of December to February that will break the long dry spell.