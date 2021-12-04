Sinister smog

Smog is the combination of smoke and fog. It is deleterious to people’s health. Recently, Lahore and Karachi were listed amongst the most polluted cities in the world. People who live in such polluted environments suffer from lung and heart diseases, along with diabetes, high blood pressure and even mental health issues.

If we want to live healthy and happy lives, we need to keep our environment clean. It is also imperative that the authorities concerned take stern measures to reduce smog and air pollution, and that people cooperate with them.

Waseem Ahmed

Hub