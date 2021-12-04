Sinister smog

Smog is the combination of smoke and fog. It is deleterious to people’s health. Recently, Lahore and Karachi were listed amongst the most polluted cities in the world. People who live in such polluted environments suffer from lung and heart diseases, along with diabetes, high blood pressure and even mental health issues.
If we want to live healthy and happy lives, we need to keep our environment clean. It is also imperative that the authorities concerned take stern measures to reduce smog and air pollution, and that people cooperate with them.
Waseem Ahmed
Hub
In Islamabad, survival is becoming tough for students. A number of students come to the capital to study from remote...
Women, especially those from backward areas, have never been safe in Pakistan due to the ever-present threats of...
China once had a weaker economy than it does now. It was agricultural and not many had foreseen it would become a...
The people of Balochistan are still striving for their basic needs of water, shelter, food and education. In 2015,...
This is to draw the attention of the authorities to a serious problem. The number of smokers in Pakistan has reached...
As a result of inflation, the number of tea sellers and tea houses is declining rapidly, especially those in rural...