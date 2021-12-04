PDM fled after having tea, biscuits: Asad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar taunted the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Friday, saying that the opposition alliance had threatened to hold a long march but "fled after having tea and biscuits."

The minister was speaking at a PTI rally in Islamabad where he took digs at the PDM, saying that despite predicting the government's downfall, the opposition alliance itself got destroyed, Geo News reported.

"I advised them not to come to Islamabad [for the long march]," taunted Umar. "The PDM sent Maulana Fazlur Rehman to Islamabad but fled itself." He took shots at PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, saying that whenever he issued threats, no one took them seriously.

"If Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari threatens someone, do you get scared?" he asked the crowd. "PDM, at least bring someone whose threats can be taken seriously." The minister said that the PDM had taken a hit by not going ahead with its proposed long march and had, in the process, saved itself from further embarrassment.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan's example shows that when you work towards a goal with sincerity, you [ultimately] achieve success," he said. Asad said that according to PM Imran Khan's vision, people's money is being spent on people. “That's why you seem to be working. We have closed the gap between city and village. A network of streets, colleges, hospitals and dispensaries is being laid in Islamabad,” he noted.

Earlier, Asad inaugurated an underpass at Jhangi Syedan, Golra Mor, built at a cost of Rs710 million. MNA Amir Kayani, MPA Umar Butt, Amir Mughal and other leaders were present on the occasion. Meanwhile, Asad Umer had a meeting to review the progress of the Greater Karachi Water Supply Project K-IV here in Islamabad on Friday. Additional Secretary Development Abdul Aziz Uqaili, Project Director Amir Mughal, Project Consultant Dr Bashir Lakhani and senior officials attended the meeting. The project director briefed the minister about the revised PC-1 of the K-IV project, the project components and design details. It was informed in the meeting that the Wapda has completed the revised design of 650 MGD K-IV to be executed in phases. The project work will commence in 3-4 months and will be completed by October 2023. All planning, design and procurement activities are as per the project timeline, and the construction of this project will be completed by October 2023.

He advised ensuring an uninterrupted power supply to operate the pumping stations and supply water to the proposed reservoirs. The project director informed the chair that the design of the K-IV project has been developed with a modular approach in which 5 pumping stations with five large mild steel pipes of 84 inches each carrying 130 MGD with a total capacity of 650 MGD have been planned to be executed. The chair was informed that the Wapda has submitted PC-1 with a modified design of 650 MGD K-IV project with various options for execution.

The minister directed the Planning Division to expedite the processing of this Revised PC-1 to get it approved as early as possible from the CDWP and the Ecnec. He expressed satisfaction over the pace of progress and work on the development of revised planning and design of this project which is in line with the prime minister’s commitment to ensure water availability to the residents of Karachi in the shortest possible time.