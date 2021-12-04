14th Urdu Conference to start on Dec 9

With the aim of celebrating the national language, the 14th International Urdu Conference will be organised by the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi from December 9 to December 12, announced the president of the council, Ahmed Shah, at a press conference held on Friday.
The conference, which will be inaugurated by the chief minister of Sindh, will commemorate the country’s 75th year of independence and various sessions have been included in the four-day event on the theme of Pakistan, Shah explained. He added that prominent literary personalities from all over the country would arrive in the city to attend the conference and some others would be taking part online.
Highlighting the programmes, Shah told journalists that besides an impressive line-up of speakers with the traditional focus on scholarly discussions on Urdu and book launches, the forthcoming conference would feature performances of diverse art forms.
