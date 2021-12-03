Opening of Rawal Dam flyover by end of January ordered

Islamabad : Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Aamer Ali Ahmed on Thursday directed the Engineering Wing to open Rawal Dam Flyover for traffic by end of January next.

The Capital Development Authority chairman inspected development activity at the site of Rawal Dam Flyover and directed Director Roads to complete the project in the next two months.

He maintained that the slow pace of work would not be tolerated and flyover should be ready for smooth flow traffic by the end of January. He also directed SSP Traffic Islamabad and concerned Capital Development Authority officials that no trouble is caused to commuters while development activity is in progress. Meanwhile, the CDA has started construction one kilometre long plastic road on Atta Turk Avenue which would be completed before any two days.

A Capital Development Authority official said that the project would be completed with the use of 170 tons of plastic waste. The road is more durable and strong than traditional types of roads. Previously, the civic authority successfully carried out the construction of a small portion of the plastic road in the premises of the Fatima Jinnah F-9 Park.