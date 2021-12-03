Steps taken to facilitate investors, says Punjab CM

LAHORE: The CEO of a multinational company Adil Farhat called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The chief minister pointed out that a one-window facility had been introduced to facilitate the investors, adding that a zero-NOC policy would be added soon. While highlighting the government's proactive approach to encourage trade and investment in the province, the chief minister announced that an inspector-less regime had been introduced and labour laws were being eased too.

Alongside, special economic zones were being established for investors and an investment facilitation cell has been established, he added. The investment opportunities would create job opportunities while strengthening the national economy, he maintained and told Adil Farhat that the establishment of 16 cement plants had been approved in three years.

The government has taken a number of steps to create ease of doing business in the province, he continued. Adil Farhat appreciated that the provincial government arranged facilities for the business community during the corona pandemic and tax relief, to the tune of billions of rupees, has been given. The company would benefit from the investment opportunities as a conducive atmosphere was provided to the trade and business community, he added.