Road to recovery

This is to draw the attention of the authorities to the increase in the use of drugs by young people.
One is compelled to think that teenagers and young adults are incredibly worried about their grades, sports, and employment opportunities. Consequently, they end up picking up this habit. However, if people start doing drugs, those around them should attempt to help, instead of treating the individual like a pariah.
Aqib Ali Nawaz
Rawalpindi
