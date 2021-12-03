Infant dies in house fire

LAHORE: An infant died in a fire incident at a house in the Misri Shah police limits Thursday. Reportedly, a fire broke out in a house situated near Moti Mehal. It engulfed the house. Nearby people called rescue teams. Firefighters extinguished the fire. A three-month-old girl Kinza Shahzad was trapped in the fire and died.

HIT TO DEATH: Three persons died in a road accident on Bedian Road on Thursday. The victims were riding on two different bikes. Suddenly, a speeding tractor-trolley hit them. They fell down and died on the spot. The victims have been identified as Zaman Maqsood, Ameen and Hasnain. In another incident, a motorcyclist died in a road traffic accident in Naseerabad on Thursday. The victim identified as Nisar, 18, was riding a bike. As he reached Cavalry Ground, a speeding car hit him. The victim fell down and died on the spot. The suspected driver fled the scene. The victim was a resident of Waziristan. Body was removed to morgue.

Tortured to death: A man died reportedly due to torture by Factory Area police on Thursday. The victim identified as Zaroon was taken into custody by a police team last night at a picket. The cops took him to police station where they subjected him to severe torture claiming victim's life. DIG Operations Ahsan Younis said that Zaroon was involved in a robbery case registered in Nishter Colony. His body has been removed to morgue. The action will be initiated in the light of autopsy report. An inquiry committee has been formed comprising of SP Cantonment and SP Security, Younis added. Police had also asked for a judicial inquiry, he upheld.

CYLINDER BLAST: Two persons were injured in an incident of cylinder blast in a shop in DHA on Thursday.

The victims were present at a dry clean shop situated in Y-Block. Suddenly, cylinder exploded with a huge blast. As a result, three persons received injuries. Nearby people called rescue teams. They extinguished the fire and shifted the injured to Lahore Services Hospital. The injured have been identified as Tariq, 35, and Mubeen, 26.

SHOT AT, INJURED: A 32-year old food delivery boy was shot at and injured for asking bill in Punjab Housing Society on Thursday. The victim Altaf Husain worked for a home delivery service. He went to deliver an order in the housing society. When he asked for payment suspect Moazzam Khokhar got annoyed and shot at him. He received bullet injuries and was shifted to hospital.

found dead: A woman was found dead in Batapur police area on Thursday. Police and forensic teams gathered evidence from the crime scene. Police shifted it to the mortuary. Meanwhile, a 30-year old man was found dead in the limits of Kahna police on Thursday. Some passersby spotted the body and informed the police. Body was shifted to the morgue.

arrested: Kahna police Thursday arrested five drug pushers and recovered 7-kg charas from their possession.