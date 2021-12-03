 
Friday December 03, 2021
HK launches China-style tracking app for travel

By AFP
December 03, 2021

Hong Kong: Hong Kongers travelling to China will need to download a tracking app similar to those used on the mainland, local officials said on Thursday as they try to meet Beijing’s strict coronavirus demands.

The app will allow mainland authorities to access a person’s travel records under some circumstances.