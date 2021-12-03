Delhi shuts schools again

New Delhi: India’s polluted capital again ordered schools closed on Thursday over dangerous smog levels, as the country’s top court demanded officials take action to address the toxic haze.
New Delhi, one of the world’s most polluted cities and home to about 20 million people, is cloaked in a thick blanket of smog every winter. The city government shuttered schools in November but allowed classes to resume on Monday after claiming air quality had improved. They reversed course on Thursday after a Supreme Court hearing gave authorities 24 hours to reduce smog levels.
