MPA inspects facilities for elephants at Safari Park

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sindh Assembly member Sharmila Farooqi on Thursday visited the Safari Park to inspect food and facilities being provided to two elephants.

The park administration briefed the PPP leader on facilities being provided to the animals at the park, including the two elephants named Sonu and Queen. Sharmila was informed that special attention was being paid to the health of both the elephants.

A few days ago, on the orders of the high court, verterinary experts examined the elephants at the Safari Park and Karachi zoo. In their report, they mentioned some health issues of the elephants but said that their overall condition was satisfactory.