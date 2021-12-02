Child servant thrashed miserably: Parents of victim of domestic violence seek IGP’s help

SUKKUR: The parents and relatives of a victim child of domestic violence staged a sit-in at the office of SSP Khairpur over police failure to take action against an influential family that mercilessly thrashed their child. They have sought the help of the IGP and human rights organizations to help him with justice.

The father of child victim, Saad Ujjan, Kashif Ujjan, alleged that Ali Raza Shaikh and his wife Anila Shaikh had brutally thrashed his son Saad Ujjan, who was working in their house and abandoned him at a deserted place in Khairpur. Saad’s condition was so serious that he had to be admitted to a hospital, Kashif Ujjan said.

Ujjan complained to SSP Khairpur that his son was badly treated and repeatedly thrashed over minor issues during the last six months he had worked for Ali Raza Shaikh and Anila Shaikh. The tormented father said it was due to poverty that he was forced to send his son to work with the Shaikhs who had promised to look after him.

He accused the Khairpur Police of not registering an FIR or helping them to address their complaint due to the Shaikh’s family connections with a senior police officer. The SSP Khairpur said he could only proceed against the accused unless an FIR was registered against them. The protesting parents sought the help of the IGP Sindh, DIGP Sukkur and representatives of human rights to help them with justice.