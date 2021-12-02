Heroin factory sealed in Jamrud

JAMRUD: Police here on Wednesday raided a heroin factory in Shakas area of Jamrud tehsil and recovered more than 12kg heroin and over 2kg chemicals used in making the drug.



The police said that four people were also arrested from the premises and shifted to Jamrud Police Station.



The police said the drug factory had been set up in a densely populated area where drugs were manufactured and then supplied to other parts of the country.