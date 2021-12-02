PM seeks list of govt members in PAC

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to review the list of government members in the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

According to sources, the premier has sought the details of government members in PAC to review their performance and will also look into the attendance. Sources said the PTI member Riaz Fatyana’s membership in the PAC is under threat, as Fatyana had said in a meeting of the Public Accounts Committee that during the UN Environment Conference in Glasgow, there was a fight between Minister of State Zartaj Gul and PM’s Special Assistant Malik Amin Aslam, and Zartaj Gul left the conference and returned home.

It is pertinent to mention that PTI’s disciplinary committee had already issued a show cause notice to Riaz Fatyana seeking clarification from him till December 4.