New DG ISI to brief MPs panel on national security

ISLAMABAD: The Parliamentary Committee on National Security has been summoned to meet on Monday (Dec. 6) where the situation in Afghanistan, developments in the Indian-occupied Kashmir, talks with the TTP and other subjects of national security would come up for discussion.
It is likely that new Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (DG ISI) Lieutenant General Nadim Ahmad Anjum will brief the committee on security issues. This would be his first meeting with the members of the two houses of Parliament after assuming the office on Nov. 21.
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa will also attendthe closed-door meeting. Prime Minister Imran Khan, who didn’t turn up in previous three meetings of the committee, has not been shown among the probable guests.
According to reports, the parliamentary committee has issued invitations to Leader of the Opposition of the NA Shehbaz Sharif, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, JUI/MMA Parliamentary leader Maulana Asad Mahmood, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other parliamentary leaders to the meeting.
